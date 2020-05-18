Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Purchases 4,200 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.05. 23,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $176.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.