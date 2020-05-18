Xaya Price Up 9.6% This Week (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Xaya has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $3,701.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xaya Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,222,189 coins and its circulating supply is 43,080,062 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

