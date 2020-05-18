XML Financial LLC Acquires 1,955 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,962,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,727,754. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

