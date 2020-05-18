XML Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 37,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Oracle by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,894 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $53.15. 9,886,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,625,782. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

