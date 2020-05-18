XML Financial LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 427.6% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 136,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 64,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Chevron stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,303,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,938,589. The company has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.