Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,214. Xtant Medical has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

