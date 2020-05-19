2,357 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,994,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 price objective (up from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $559.74.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,661 shares of company stock worth $78,633,621 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $808.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,605,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,676,611. The firm has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.87 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $682.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

