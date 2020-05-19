413 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 8,195.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,661 shares of company stock worth $78,633,621 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $808.00. 9,599,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,104,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -921.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.57. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $559.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

