7,114 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Bought by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded down $4.96 on Tuesday, reaching $130.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,281,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,790,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.25. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.