9,817 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,817 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $372.20. 2,753,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,946. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,976 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

