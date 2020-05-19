Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,730,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 70,575 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Abbott Laboratories worth $373,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $88.22. 7,691,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,586,901. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.