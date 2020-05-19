Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:FAP)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

FAP stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.28. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $144.35 million and a PE ratio of 4.47.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

