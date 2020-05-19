Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the April 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 507,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

GOLF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. 546,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.82. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

GOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

