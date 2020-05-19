Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,976. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $372.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.05. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

