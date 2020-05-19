ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

ADTRAN has a payout ratio of -900.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ADTRAN to earn ($0.30) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -120.0%.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,307. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADTN. MKM Partners raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.