Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.31). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.60) to ($3.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after buying an additional 104,222 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGIO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 437,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,150. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

