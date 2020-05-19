Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,160,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,913 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $809,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $11.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.28. 23,646,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,438,117. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $558.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

