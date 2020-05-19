Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Allied Motion Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $283.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.78. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.10 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMOT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

