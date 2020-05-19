Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $22,903,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

GOOG traded up $10.75 on Monday, reaching $1,383.94. 1,822,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,435. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,249.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,327.85. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

