American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 301,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,919,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $111.38. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

