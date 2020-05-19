American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $6.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.97. 1,542,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.15. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

