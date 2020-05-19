AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,451. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.53, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

