Analysts Anticipate Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.47. Life Storage also posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,479. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

In other news, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 3,260 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $257,800.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

