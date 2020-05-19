Analysts Anticipate Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.51. Mallinckrodt reported earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $665.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNK. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the first quarter valued at $4,163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the first quarter valued at $2,307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 398.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 537,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 430,055 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 4,802,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $264.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

