Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.84. WEX posted earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $10.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.68. The stock had a trading volume of 322,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.89. WEX has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average is $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

