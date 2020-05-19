Analysts Expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will report earnings per share of $1.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.70. Accenture reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,518. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average is $191.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

