Analysts Expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will report earnings per share of $1.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.70. Accenture reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,518. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average is $191.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit