Analysts Expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

MA traded up $10.96 on Friday, hitting $289.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,042,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.28. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $549,597,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $53,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.