Analysts Set SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Price Target at $10.70

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITC. BidaskClub lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $273,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $347,504.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after acquiring an additional 301,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 274,527 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 870,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 837,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,242. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.