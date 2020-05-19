Apergy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,567 call options on the company. This is an increase of 841% compared to the average daily volume of 1,017 call options.

NYSE APY traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,647. The firm has a market cap of $654.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.63. Apergy has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apergy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apergy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 847,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 224,455 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 59,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

APY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apergy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

