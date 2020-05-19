ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.84

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.836 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from ASM International’s previous annual dividend of $0.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.99. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.75.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $443.51 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 20.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

