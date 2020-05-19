AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Increased by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 105,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in AT&T by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 61,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 744,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of T traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,193,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,300,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

