Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $121.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.34 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

