Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 35,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,052,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,149,642. The company has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.