Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.50 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 5.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.81.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $2,463,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,131 shares in the company, valued at $24,076,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 294,379 shares of company stock worth $80,059,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,074. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $295.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

