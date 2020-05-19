Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,281,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,790,794. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

