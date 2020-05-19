Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 1.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,954,000 after acquiring an additional 943,400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 12.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.8% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.57. 3,199,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,659. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

