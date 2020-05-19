Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 985 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,187 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.04. 5,261,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares in the company, valued at $193,584,749.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,778 shares of company stock valued at $64,870,433. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

