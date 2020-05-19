Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,572,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,850. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

