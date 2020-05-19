Blue Chip Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $124.95. 24,859,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,494,490. The firm has a market cap of $356.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average of $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.