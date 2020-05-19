Blue Chip Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE stock traded up $11.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,070. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

