Blue Chip Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

