Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Penske Automotive Group worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. 676,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

