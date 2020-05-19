Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $352,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,080 shares of company stock worth $668,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Republic Services stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.21. 1,292,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.