Blue Chip Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

