Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Cfra reduced their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total transaction of $595,518.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,019.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $11.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,820. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

