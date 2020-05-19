Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $97.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,702. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

