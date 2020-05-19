Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MDT traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $97.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,702. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01.
In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
