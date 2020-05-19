Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.38. 4,059,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,991. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

