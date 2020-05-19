Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,740 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 105,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 61,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 744,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 35,184,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,300,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

