Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 12,342 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,342 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in VF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in VF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in VF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in VF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,626,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

