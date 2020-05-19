Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,162,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,917,000 after acquiring an additional 107,805 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,191,000 after acquiring an additional 213,827 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 636,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 351,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.90. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

